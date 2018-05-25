Honor 10 Camera Samples

Just a few days ago, Honor has launched the flagship Honor 10 with dual cameras featuring AI capabilities. Honor 10 comes with 16 MP RGB + 24 MP Monochrome camera setup which is typical in the top-of-the-line Honor series. The 16 MP RGB camera is a cloned from the Honor View10, however, the 24 MP camera seems new addition.

Honor 10 Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP f/1.8 RGB + 24 MP f/1.8 Monochrome, PDAF

Dual cameras 16 MP f/1.8 RGB + 24 MP f/1.8 Monochrome, PDAF Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Rear Flash: Single LED flash

Single LED flash Features: Monochrome, Multi-Scene Recognition, AI Portrait mode, 3D Portrait Lighting, Aperture mode (Depth-of-field), Live Photos, AR lens, 3D Panorama, Artist Mode, Geo-tagging, Tap to focus, HDR, Pro Photo, Pro video, Beauty Photo, Beauty video, Good food, Panorama, Night shot, Light painting, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Filter, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio note, Document Scan

Monochrome, Multi-Scene Recognition, AI Portrait mode, 3D Portrait Lighting, Aperture mode (Depth-of-field), Live Photos, AR lens, 3D Panorama, Artist Mode, Geo-tagging, Tap to focus, HDR, Pro Photo, Pro video, Beauty Photo, Beauty video, Good food, Panorama, Night shot, Light painting, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Filter, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio note, Document Scan Video Recording: 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 1080p video @120fps, HDR support, Pro video

4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 1080p video @120fps, HDR support, Pro video Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Video Recording: 1080p video @30fps

1080p video @30fps Front Flash: N/A, Screen flash

About the cameras, the dual cameras 16 MP + 24 MP offer Monochrome, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Lens, AI Portrait Mode, and Multi-Scene Recognition. The 16 MP f/1.8 is the RGB camera whereas the 24 MP f/1.8 is the Monochrome camera to capture shots in Black and White. On the front side, it packs a 24 MP selfie camera, the one used in the HUAWEI P20 Pro.

The camera interface is redesigned with added new features like 3D Lighting, Portrait, AR Lens, and Artist mode. You will find the rest of the features found on the predecessor.

The AI 2.0 function recognizes in 22 different shooting modes in real-time and adjusts shooting parameters accordingly. It sets the modes automatically according to the scenes such as food, pet, flowers, night and various other scenes.

This is something new in the Honor smartphone (previously seen on the Honor View10). We took some shots from the Honor 10 cameras right after we received it, check them out.

Honor 10 Camera Samples

Stay tuned for the full review of the Honor 10 with more camera details. Meanwhile, we have shared our hands-on with Honor 10.