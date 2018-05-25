Xiaomi expands its portfolio of smart TVs by launching new models of Mi TV 4C, 4S and 4X

Many of you might know Xiaomi as a Chinese brand that sells smartphones. However, smartphones are just one category of products that Xiaomi sells in different parts of the world. Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi also sells smart TVs under the Mi TV moniker. Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4S 55-inch and Mi TV 4C 50-inch models back in March and April respectively. And now today, further expanding its portfolio of smart TVs, Xiaomi has launched new models of the Mi TV 4C (32-inch), Mi TV 4S (43-inch and 55-inch curved) and Mi TV 4X (55-inch).

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch

After launching the 50-inch model of the Mi TV 4C back in April, Xiaomi has today launched a 32-inch model of the 4C. The Mi TV 4C 32-inch is powered by a 1.5 GHz Amlogic multi-core processor which is couple with 1 GB RAM. The smart TV has 4 GB of internal storage, and, as you must have already figured out, has a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

The 32-inch LCD display on the Mi TV 4C has a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The Mi TV 4C 32-inch model has a base width of 187.65 mm and weighs 3.85 kg with base (3.77 kg without base).

The Mi TV 4C 32-inch model also comes with some AI-based features and also rocks a two 8W stereo speakers.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit multi-core processor

1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit multi-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 32-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixels) LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 6.5 ms response time

32-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixels) LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 6.5 ms response time Storage: 4 GB

4 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB Other: AI Voice Assistant, DTS-HD Audio, Infrared remote, 2x 8W Speakers

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch Price and Availability

Price: ¥999 (around $156/₹10,598)

¥999 (around $156/₹10,598) Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 31

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43-inch

Back in March, Xiaomi launched the 55-inch model of the Mi TV 4S. And today, the company has launched a smaller, 43-inch model of the 4S. However, apart from a smaller display, the Mi TV 4S 43-inch model comes with mostly same features that we have seen on the Mi TV 4S 55-inch model.

The Mi TV 4S 43-inch model has metal body (aluminium frame) along with a display that has 4K resolution and support for HDR. The smart TV also comes with AI-based Voice Assistant which can be given voice commands from a Bluetooth remote.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43-inch Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-450

Mali-450 Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 43-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time

43-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB Other: AI Voice Assistant, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding, 11-button Bluetooth remote, 2x 6W Speakers

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43-inch Price and Availability

Price: ¥1799 (around $281/₹19,085)

¥1799 (around $281/₹19,085) Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 31

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch Curved

Alongside launching the 43-inch model of the Mi TV 4S, Xiaomi also launched a curved display model of the Mi TV 4S 55-inch. This curved display model of the Mi TV 4S 55-inch comes with brushed-metal design, and apart from the fact that it comes with curved display, its innards are exactly the same as the non-curved display variant.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch Curved Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-450

Mali-450 Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Curved Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time

55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Curved Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB Other: AI Voice Assistant, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding, 11-button Bluetooth remote, 2x 8W Speakers

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch Curved Price and Availability

Price: ¥3299 (around $516/₹34,995)

¥3299 (around $516/₹34,995) Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 31

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch

Xiaomi has also launched a 55-inch variant of the Mi TV 4X, and, its innards are exactly the same as the 55-inch variant of the Mi TV 4S that was launched back in late March. However, unlike the Mi TV 4S that comes with metal texture, the Mi TV 4X comes with what’s called “piano paint” (translated from Chinese).

Other than that, both the Mi TV 4S 55-inch and Mi TV 4X 55-inch differ in terms of weight and base width. The Mi TV 4S 55-inch weighs 13.5 kg with base metal attached whereas the Mi TV 4X weighs 13 kg. As far as the base width is concerned, the Mi TV 4S 55-inch is 245 mm wide whereas the Mi TV 4X 55-inch is 246.7 mm wide.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-450

Mali-450 Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle and 60 Hz Refresh Rate

55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle and 60 Hz Refresh Rate Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB Other: AI Voice Assistant, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding, 11-button Bluetooth remote, 2x 8W Speakers

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch Price and Availability

Price: ¥2799 (around $438/₹29,691)

¥2799 (around $438/₹29,691) Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 31

All four of these newly launched Mi TVs will go on sale in China from May 31. There’s no word on availability in other markets, but, we might see the company launching either of these models in India soon.