Reliance Jio offering 8 GB free data to its customers with an add-on Cricket Pack worth ₹101

Back in late April, Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio offered 8 GB of free data to its customers as an add-on Cricket Pack. That pack came with a validity of four days and offered 2 GB data per day. Well now, after almost a month, and just ahead of IPL 2018’s final on May 27, Reliance Jio is once again offering 8 GB of free data to its customers.

This free data is offered to Jio customers with an add-on Cricket Pack which is worth ₹101. It comes with a validity of four days and offers 2 GB of “high speed” data per day which translates to a total of 8 GB of data.

However, once you exhaust the 2 GB of data in a day, you can still continue using Internet, but at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Having said that, generally the data from add-on packs is used when you have exhausted your daily FUP limit on your existing tariff plan. But, in our case, even with data available in our existing tariff plan, the data was consumed from the add-on Cricket Pack first.

How to check if I have got 8 GB of free data?

There’s no word on how Jio is selecting users for this Cricket Pack, but, to check whether you too have got this 8 GB of free data, open the MyJio app and head over to the ‘My plans’ section by tapping on the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) icon in the top-left corner of the app screen.

So, did you get this 8 GB of free data from Reliance Jio?