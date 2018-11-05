Back in September, Huawei sub-brand Honor rolled out software updates that brought GPU Turbo to Honor 9N, Honor 7X and Honor View10 in India. Well now, one more smartphone is getting GPU Turbo with a software update in India – the Honor 8 Pro.

The Honor 8 Pro is receiving a software update that brings along GPU Turbo to the phone. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology which Honor says improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while also reducing the power consumption by 30%.

This update bringing GPU Turbo to Honor 8 Pro weighs 878 MB in size and carries build number DUK-L09 8.0.0.331(C675CUSTC675D2). However, in addition to GPU Turbo, the update also brings call recording feature and Party Mode that lets users play music on multiple smartphones simultaneously.

Here’s the entire changelog of the update:

GPU Turbo implementation provided.

Call Recording feature has been added, and it has an ability to Records all your phone calls.

Preloaded Party Mode APK to sync music playback across phones for better sound effects.

Data APN issue is fixed.

Google security patches are merged to make your device more secure.

With that being said, the Android version on Honor 8 Pro remains at Oreo. Also, if you haven’t got the update notification yet, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > About phone > System update menu. Besides, do make sure that your smartphone has at least 50% battery charge before installing the update.

