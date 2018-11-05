JioPhone 2 goes on open sale in India for a limited time

Back in early July this year, Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2 – successor to the JioPhone that was launched last year in India. The JioPhone 2 went on sale in India from August 16, however, this feature phone has been available for purchase only through flash sales. But now, the JioPhone 2 is finally available for purchase through open sale – albeit for a limited time only.

The JioPhone 2 is now available available for purchase through open sale in India. But, this open sale will end on November 12, i.e., next Monday. The JioPhone 2 is priced at ₹2999 and can be purchased through Jio’s website as well as through Jio stores. However, if you purchase the JioPhone 2 from Jio’s website, you will have to pay ₹99 extra as shipping charges, taking the total amount to be paid by you to ₹3098.

Having said that, those who purchase the JioPhone 2 by paying through Paytm will get a cashback of ₹200, making the JioPhone 2 effectively priced at ₹2799.

There aren’t much differences between last year’s JioPhone and this year’s JioPhone 2 in terms of hardware, however, both these feature phones differ a lot in terms of design. While the JioPhone looks like a standard feature phone, the JioPhone 2 features a physical QWERTY keyboard which reminds us of the BlackBerry phones from yesteryears.

JioPhone 2 Specifications

CPU: Unknown

Unknown RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Operating System: KAI OS

KAI OS Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: 0.3 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, LTE Cat4, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0

4G VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, LTE Cat4, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0 Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, QWERTY Keyboard, 4-way Navigation Key

JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, QWERTY Keyboard, 4-way Navigation Key Color: Black

Black Battery: 2000 mAh

So, will you be buying the JioPhone 2? Or would you rather spend a couple more thousand and buy a smartphone instead?