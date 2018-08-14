JioPhone 2 with physical QWERTY keyboard and 4G VoLTE support goes on sale in India on August 16

Earlier last month, at its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio launched JioPhone 2 – successor to the JioPhone that was launched last year in July. The JioPhone 2 was supposed to go on sale in India from August 15, i.e., tomorrow, but, Jio has announced that the JioPhone 2 will now go on sale in India a day later, i.e., on August 16.

The JioPhone 2 will be available for purchase on August 16 at 12 pm through Jio’s official website – Jio.com. However, this is going to be a flash sale, hence, you will have to both fast and lucky enough to be able to buy the JioPhone 2. Well, we are wondering what was Jio’s rationale behind selling the JioPhone 2 through a flash sale on Jio.com, considering that the phone is meant for people who couldn’t afford 4G smartphones and are still stuck with 2G feature phones. Are those people going to be able to buy the JioPhone 2 through this flash sale? We think not. But, we are hopeful that JioPhone 2 will be sold through offline stores as well as Jio’s retail stores soon.

The JioPhone 2 looks very different from last year’s JioPhone. It’s actually reminiscent of the BlackBerry phones from yesteryears. But, even though both the phones look different, their underlying hardware is exactly the same, except that the JioPhone 2 comes with dual SIM slot with the first slot restricted to Jio’s network and the second slot open to networks of all operators.

JioPhone 2 Specifications

CPU: 1.2 GHz dual-core processor

1.2 GHz dual-core processor RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Operating System: KaiOS

KaiOS Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: 0.3 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, LTE Cat4, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0

4G VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, LTE Cat4, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0 Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, QWERTY Keyboard, 4-way Navigation Key

JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, QWERTY Keyboard, 4-way Navigation Key Color: Black

Black Battery: 2000 mAh

JioPhone 2 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹2999

₹2999 Availability: Goes on flash sale at 12 pm on August 16 on Jio.com

Facebook and YouTube, as promised earlier, will be available for both JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users from tomorrow. However, WhatsApp, which too was going to be available for both these phones from tomorrow, will be available later on as the launch of WhatsApp for KaiOS has been delayed.

Are you going to buy the JioPhone 2?