Honor 9N with 5.84-inch notched display and dual rear cameras goes on sale in India
Last week, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9N in India. The Honor 9N isn’t any new smartphone though. It’s actually the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China earlier last month. The Honor 9N is priced at ₹11,999 for the base model, and, starting today, it’s now available for purchase in India.
The Honor 9N is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart as well as Honor India’s website. The Honor 9N comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999, 64 GB at ₹13,999, and, 128 GB at ₹17,999. However, at press time, only the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is available for purchase, with other variants gone out of stock.
The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch IPS display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, and of course, a notch up top. The front and back of the 9N is covered with 2.5D curved glass. In fact, Honor says that it has used 12 layers of nano glass coating at the back to achieve mirror-like effect.
Under the hood, the Honor 9N comes with Kirin 659 SoC running the show, and, it boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered with EMUI 8.0 custom Android skin atop. The Honor 9N will also be getting GPU Turbo through an OTA update. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. You can check out full specs of Honor 9N down below.
Honor 9N Specifications
- CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, 3D Facial Detection, 4-in-1 Light Fusion Technology and Screen Flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo (to be rolled out later through OTA update), Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payments, Game Suite
- Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Honor 9N Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹11,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹13,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹17,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart as well as Honor India’s website
Honor 9N Offers
- No-cost EMI of up to 9 months
- Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio in the form on 44 vouchers worth ₹50 each
- 100 GB additional data from Reliance Jio
- Voucher worth ₹1200 from Myntra
- 15% SuperCash of up to ₹2000 from MobiKwik (only available for purchases from Honor India’s website)
