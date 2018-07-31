Last week, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9N in India. The Honor 9N isn’t any new smartphone though. It’s actually the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China earlier last month. The Honor 9N is priced at ₹11,999 for the base model, and, starting today, it’s now available for purchase in India.

The Honor 9N is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart as well as Honor India’s website. The Honor 9N comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999, 64 GB at ₹13,999, and, 128 GB at ₹17,999. However, at press time, only the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is available for purchase, with other variants gone out of stock.

The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch IPS display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, and of course, a notch up top. The front and back of the 9N is covered with 2.5D curved glass. In fact, Honor says that it has used 12 layers of nano glass coating at the back to achieve mirror-like effect.

Under the hood, the Honor 9N comes with Kirin 659 SoC running the show, and, it boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered with EMUI 8.0 custom Android skin atop. The Honor 9N will also be getting GPU Turbo through an OTA update. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. You can check out full specs of Honor 9N down below.

Honor 9N Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, 3D Facial Detection, 4-in-1 Light Fusion Technology and Screen Flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, 3D Facial Detection, 4-in-1 Light Fusion Technology and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo (to be rolled out later through OTA update), Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payments, Game Suite

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo (to be rolled out later through OTA update), Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payments, Game Suite Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue

Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 9N Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹17,999

₹17,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart as well as Honor India’s website

Honor 9N Offers