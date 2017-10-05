Huawei subsidiary Honor today launched a new smartphone in India called the Honor 9i. Well, it’s not actually a new smartphone, rather, it’s just a rebranded Maimang 6 that was launched in China last month. However, alongside the 9i, Honor also launched two new tablets in India – Honor MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 10.

The Huawei MediaPad T3 has a metal chassis and sports an 8-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC that’s coupled with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 308 GPU. It also comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front. And, to store all the photos you take with these cameras, you get 16 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The MediaPad T3 supports 4G LTE with voice calling, and, ships with a 4800 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Moving on to the Honor MediaPad T3 10, it too is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC, however, it’s offered in 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants. The 2 GB RAM model comes with 16 GB internal storage and the 3 GB RAM model comes with 32 GB internal storage. All other specifications of the MediaPad T3 10 are the same as the ones we have seen on the MediaPad T3. However, the difference between the both is the display size. The MediaPad T3 sports an 8-inch display, whereas, the MediaPad T3 10 boasts a 9.6-inch display, albeit with the same resolution.

Honor MediaPad T3 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Honor MediaPad T3 10 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Honor MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 10 Price in India and Availability