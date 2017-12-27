Honor View 10 registrations kick off in India from tomorrow
Exactly three weeks ago, Huawei subsidiary Honor announced its Honor View 10 smartphone for global markets. The smartphone is yet to go on sale, however, the company has announced that its registrations will kick off in India from tomorrow, i.e., December 28.
The Honor View 10 will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colors in India, and, those who are interested in buying it can register by heading over to www.amazon.in/honorview10.
The Honor View 10 is the company’s flagship smartphone that flaunts bezel-less design and sports a 5.99-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The View 10 is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.
The Kirin 970 SoC comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) on-board and is also aided by Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU) that enables deep learning based on user behavior. The AI optimizes the phone’s performance and also performs different tasks like translating languages in real-time and recognizing different scenes when taking photos without Internet connection.
“Honor time and again has stirred up the smartphones industry in India, by introducing smartphone equipped with innovation and cutting-edge technologies. The Honor View 10 will redefine what a smartphone can do and showcase the superior performance of Kirin 970’s smart AI engine. We are delighted to announce the registration date today so that our consumers don’t have to wait anymore” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.
Honor View 10 Specifications
- Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass
- Software: EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo
- Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based
- CPU: Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm Kirin 970 SoC
- GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12
- Memory: Up to 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4
- Storage: Up to 128 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 13 MP, Portrait Mode
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2
- Connectivity: USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Battery: 3,750 mAh (non-removable)
- Colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue
There’s no word yet on the exact date of launch of the Honor View 10 in India, but, with the registrations kicking off from tomorrow, we assume it will be launched before the second week of January 2018 ends. Similarly, there’s also no information on the pricing of View 10 in India, but, with View 10 priced at €499 (around ₹38,000) in Europe, we expect it to be priced at around ₹35,000-₹36,000 mark in India.
