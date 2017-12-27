Honor View 10 registrations kick off in India from tomorrow

Exactly three weeks ago, Huawei subsidiary Honor announced its Honor View 10 smartphone for global markets. The smartphone is yet to go on sale, however, the company has announced that its registrations will kick off in India from tomorrow, i.e., December 28.

The Honor View 10 will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colors in India, and, those who are interested in buying it can register by heading over to www.amazon.in/honorview10.

The Honor View 10 is the company’s flagship smartphone that flaunts bezel-less design and sports a 5.99-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The View 10 is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

The Kirin 970 SoC comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) on-board and is also aided by Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU) that enables deep learning based on user behavior. The AI optimizes the phone’s performance and also performs different tasks like translating languages in real-time and recognizing different scenes when taking photos without Internet connection.

“Honor time and again has stirred up the smartphones industry in India, by introducing smartphone equipped with innovation and cutting-edge technologies. The Honor View 10 will redefine what a smartphone can do and showcase the superior performance of Kirin 970’s smart AI engine. We are delighted to announce the registration date today so that our consumers don’t have to wait anymore” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

Honor View 10 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm Kirin 970 SoC

Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm Kirin 970 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12

ARM Mali-G72 MP12 Memory: Up to 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4

Up to 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: Up to 128 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)

Up to 128 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2) Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP, Portrait Mode

13 MP, Portrait Mode Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 3,750 mAh (non-removable)

3,750 mAh (non-removable) Colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue

There’s no word yet on the exact date of launch of the Honor View 10 in India, but, with the registrations kicking off from tomorrow, we assume it will be launched before the second week of January 2018 ends. Similarly, there’s also no information on the pricing of View 10 in India, but, with View 10 priced at €499 (around ₹38,000) in Europe, we expect it to be priced at around ₹35,000-₹36,000 mark in India.

What do you think should be the ideal price of Honor View 10 in India?