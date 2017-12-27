The Indian smartphone market has a huge crowd for budget Android smartphones that cost under ₹10,000. People with a budget between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 are often confused with which phones to pick since the budget category owns many smartphones. That’s where our best picks will help you to decide which are the top budget Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹10,000. Here they are.

1) Lenovo K8 Plus – ₹9,999

The first phone on our list is the Lenovo K8 plus, the phone that offers a premium build, dual rear cameras, and as much features for its price. It’s definitely the one to consider if you have ₹10,000 to spend on a smartphone, check our hands-on with Lenovo K8 Plus. The Lenovo K8 Plus is the only dual-camera smartphone in its class with 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera aided by LED flash.

It sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a metallic body, comes with a dedicated Music key and support for Dolby Atmos and Lenovo’s Theatremax technology. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core CPU with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, packs a large 4,000 mAh battery and runs on the Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat. That’s more than enough to convince us, hence the Lenovo K8 Plus is on our list of best Android smartphones of 2017. Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

2) Xiaomi Redmi 4 – ₹6,999

An all-rounder phone between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 that comes on to our list is the Redmi 4 from the popular Chinese brand – Xiaomi. A phone that’s elegant, compact, metallic, and best value for money leaves many smartphones behind. A quick look on the Xiaomi Redmi 4, it sports a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core CPU, 4,100 mAh battery, MIUI 9 software, 13 MP and 5 MP rear and front camera respectively.

If you can’t spend ₹10,000 for the Lenovo K8 Plus, this is the best option for you, the Redmi 4 costs ₹6,999 for 16 GB storage variant with 2 GB RAM while the 32 GB variant with 3 GB RAM costs ₹8,999.

Full Review: Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications

Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi)

Yes, at the back Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

3) Xiaomi Redmi 5A – ₹4,999

The newest Xiaomi phone and the cheapest in its segment is the Redmi 5A which is priced at ₹5,999, however, for first 5 million buyers can get it for ₹4,999. The pricing is extremely budget friendly, and there’s almost no better phone in the market that can compete the Redmi 5A head to head.

Featuring a 5-inch HD display, 3,000 mAh battery, MIUI 9 software, fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, the Redmi 5A is bang for the buck.

The pricing can be reduced even further with the Jio plans, the Reliance Jio offers a special ₹199 per month plan for Redmi 5A buyers which cuts the price ₹1,000 more costing the phone ₹3,999 effectively. Do check out our hands-on with Xiaomi Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications

Display: 5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels, 294 ppi)

5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels, 294 ppi) Software: MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

4) Xiami Redmi Note 4 – ₹9,999

Xiaomi’s midranger Redmi Note 4 also comes on our list as it offers best in class hardware and a great battery backup. Starting from ₹9,999, the Redmi Note 4 offers a large 5.5-inch Full HD display with a metallic body and chamfered edges, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, MIUI 9 software, fingerprint scanner, and a huge 4,100 mAh battery. The Redmi Note 4 is also the best performer among the listed phones.

Full Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Software: MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

5) Honor 6X – ₹9,999

The second dual-camera smartphone in the budget segment – Honor 6X got a price cut from ₹12,999 now is available for ₹9,999. This is the Redmi Note 4 rival and also competes with the phones priced above ₹10,000.

The Honor 6X offers endless features for its price, including the dual-camera features (12 MP + 2 MP), EMUI 5 software features, a gesture-based fingerprint scanner and many. it also offers a reliable battery life (3,340 mAh), metallic back and powered by a 16nm Kirin 655 octa-core CPU with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. When in doubt, consider the Honor 6X if you want a complete package.

Full Review: Honor 6X

Honor 6X Specifications

Model: BLN-L22

BLN-L22 Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

6) Xiaomi Redmi Y1 – ₹8,999

Who doesn’t like selfies, Xiaomi has also added a selfie phone – Redmi Y1 under ₹10,000, so there exists a selfie-centric phone in the budget segment. The Redmi Y1 is just as good as the Redmi 4 we just mentioned above. Things that separate from it is the front 16 MP camera with LED flash, a large 5.5-inch screen wrapped in a polycarbonate body. It is priced at ₹8,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant.

Full Review: Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

7) ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie – ₹9,999

ASUS selfie counterpart in the segment is the ZenFone 4 Selfie that costs ₹9,999. The front side holds a 13 MP camera with soft LED flash featuring ASUS BeautyLiv app that beautifies the face over live videos on social media.

Specs include a Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery all running on the Android Nougat with ZenUI 4.0 on top. The ZenFone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the front home key.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Software: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

That’s all we know. If you think we have missed any phones that needed to be on the list, comment us below.