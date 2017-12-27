Top budget Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹10,000
The Indian smartphone market has a huge crowd for budget Android smartphones that cost under ₹10,000. People with a budget between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 are often confused with which phones to pick since the budget category owns many smartphones. That’s where our best picks will help you to decide which are the top budget Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹10,000. Here they are.
1) Lenovo K8 Plus – ₹9,999
The first phone on our list is the Lenovo K8 plus, the phone that offers a premium build, dual rear cameras, and as much features for its price. It’s definitely the one to consider if you have ₹10,000 to spend on a smartphone, check our hands-on with Lenovo K8 Plus. The Lenovo K8 Plus is the only dual-camera smartphone in its class with 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera aided by LED flash.
It sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a metallic body, comes with a dedicated Music key and support for Dolby Atmos and Lenovo’s Theatremax technology. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core CPU with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, packs a large 4,000 mAh battery and runs on the Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat. That’s more than enough to convince us, hence the Lenovo K8 Plus is on our list of best Android smartphones of 2017. Lenovo K8 Plus
Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications
- Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back
- CPU: Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit
- GPU: Mali-T880 MP2
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)
- Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheatreMax
- Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)
- Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Power Supply: AC Adaptor (5.2V | 2.0A)
- Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black
- Box Contents: Lenovo K8 Plus, AC Adaptor, Micro USB Cable, SIM Ejector, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Information
- Price: ₹9,999 onwards
2) Xiaomi Redmi 4 – ₹6,999
An all-rounder phone between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 that comes on to our list is the Redmi 4 from the popular Chinese brand – Xiaomi. A phone that’s elegant, compact, metallic, and best value for money leaves many smartphones behind. A quick look on the Xiaomi Redmi 4, it sports a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core CPU, 4,100 mAh battery, MIUI 9 software, 13 MP and 5 MP rear and front camera respectively.
If you can’t spend ₹10,000 for the Lenovo K8 Plus, this is the best option for you, the Redmi 4 costs ₹6,999 for 16 GB storage variant with 2 GB RAM while the 32 GB variant with 3 GB RAM costs ₹8,999.
Full Review: Xiaomi Redmi 4
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications
- Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi)
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940), 28nm LP
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Hybrid Slot)
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
- Cellular: 4G LTE network support, Micro + Nano SIM both GSM, SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 4,100 mAh (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 139.2 mm x 70 mm x 8.65 mm
- Weight: 150 grams
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Mate Black
- Price: ₹6,999 onwards
3) Xiaomi Redmi 5A – ₹4,999
The newest Xiaomi phone and the cheapest in its segment is the Redmi 5A which is priced at ₹5,999, however, for first 5 million buyers can get it for ₹4,999. The pricing is extremely budget friendly, and there’s almost no better phone in the market that can compete the Redmi 5A head to head.
Featuring a 5-inch HD display, 3,000 mAh battery, MIUI 9 software, fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, the Redmi 5A is bang for the buck.
The pricing can be reduced even further with the Jio plans, the Reliance Jio offers a special ₹199 per month plan for Redmi 5A buyers which cuts the price ₹1,000 more costing the phone ₹3,999 effectively. Do check out our hands-on with Xiaomi Redmi 5A.
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications
- Display: 5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels, 294 ppi)
- Software: MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
- CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917), 28nm LP
- GPU: Adreno 308
- RAM: 2 GB or 3 GB, LPDDR3
- Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Rear Camera: 13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
- Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Other: IR Blaster
- Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Price: ₹5,999 (₹4,999 for first 5 Million customers, 2 GB RAM & 16 GB storage), ₹6,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage)
- Availability: 7th December 2017, 12 PM, Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Offline retailers and Mi Preferred Partners later on.
4) Xiami Redmi Note 4 – ₹9,999
Xiaomi’s midranger Redmi Note 4 also comes on our list as it offers best in class hardware and a great battery backup. Starting from ₹9,999, the Redmi Note 4 offers a large 5.5-inch Full HD display with a metallic body and chamfered edges, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, MIUI 9 software, fingerprint scanner, and a huge 4,100 mAh battery. The Redmi Note 4 is also the best performer among the listed phones.
Full Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)
- Software: MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 2/3/4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage (32 GB with 2 or 3 GB RAM), MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 128 GB)
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. SlowMo 720p @120fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, fixed focus, 720p video
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x SIM (Micro + Nano both GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 4,100 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)
- Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A
- Dimensions: 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 165 grams
- Colors: Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold
- Price: ₹9,999 onwards
5) Honor 6X – ₹9,999
The second dual-camera smartphone in the budget segment – Honor 6X got a price cut from ₹12,999 now is available for ₹9,999. This is the Redmi Note 4 rival and also competes with the phones priced above ₹10,000.
The Honor 6X offers endless features for its price, including the dual-camera features (12 MP + 2 MP), EMUI 5 software features, a gesture-based fingerprint scanner and many. it also offers a reliable battery life (3,340 mAh), metallic back and powered by a 16nm Kirin 655 octa-core CPU with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. When in doubt, consider the Honor 6X if you want a complete package.
Full Review: Honor 6X
Honor 6X Specifications
- Model: BLN-L22
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)
- Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back, Gesture-based
- CPU: Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB)
- Main Camera: Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video
- Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)
- Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A
- Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm
- Weight: 162 grams
- Colors: Silver, Gold, Gray
- Price: ₹9,999 onwards
6) Xiaomi Redmi Y1 – ₹8,999
Who doesn’t like selfies, Xiaomi has also added a selfie phone – Redmi Y1 under ₹10,000, so there exists a selfie-centric phone in the budget segment. The Redmi Y1 is just as good as the Redmi 4 we just mentioned above. Things that separate from it is the front 16 MP camera with LED flash, a large 5.5-inch screen wrapped in a polycarbonate body. It is priced at ₹8,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant.
Full Review: Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection
- Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Storage: 32 (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 76.4° wide-angle lens, Beauty Mode and LED selfie flash
- Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM)
- Connectivity: micro USB, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR Blaster
- Colors: Dark Grey, Gold
- Battery: 3,080 mAh (non-removable)
- Price: ₹8,999 onwards
7) ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie – ₹9,999
ASUS selfie counterpart in the segment is the ZenFone 4 Selfie that costs ₹9,999. The front side holds a 13 MP camera with soft LED flash featuring ASUS BeautyLiv app that beautifies the face over live videos on social media.
Specs include a Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery all running on the Android Nougat with ZenUI 4.0 on top. The ZenFone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the front home key.
ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass
- Software: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Memory: 3 GB
- Storage: 32 GB internal, expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: 13 MP with Portrait Mode, Electronic Image Stabilization and dual-LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 140-degree Selfie Panorama, Portrait Mode and Soft-light LED flash
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM
- Connectivity: Micro USB, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: 5-Magnet Speaker
- Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Black
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Price: ₹9,999
That’s all we know. If you think we have missed any phones that needed to be on the list, comment us below.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Top budget Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹10,000"