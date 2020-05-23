How To Disable Dial Pad Tones On OnePlus Phones [Guide]

Some people don’t like the dial pad tones beep, although you have the option to lower the sound, even I don’t like it when my phone confirms every tap with a tone. If you’re annoyed by the constant beeping dial pad tones on your OnePlus smartphone, here’s how you can disable it.

How To Disable Dial Pad Tones on OnePlus Phones

On your OnePlus phone, tap on the dialer on the homescreen. Tap Contacts at the bottom. Tap three dots in the top right corner and select Settings. Now, swipe to the bottom and select Sounds and vibration under General Settings. Here, you have the option to disable the dial pad tones. Tap the Dial pad tones slider to disable.

You can also disable the vibrate for calls and vibrate after the call is connected if needed.

There’s another way you can do it and it may work on most Android phones.

Go to Settings -> System -> Dial pad tones and disable the slider to turn off the dial pad tones. You can also tweak other settings related to sound and vibration.

You OnePlus can do a lot of other things you may not know, like customizing the call vibration patterns on the OnePlus phones and more.

