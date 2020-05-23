Realme Watch — Everything we know so far

Realme has been working on a smartwatch since quite some time now and the company is now all set to make it official next week, on 25th May. At the same event, the company will also be launching the Realme Smart TV in India.

Ahead of the launch, several details of the Realme Watch has surfaced online. Here’s a list of things we know so far about the upcoming smartwatch.

Design & Display

The company has already revealed how the Realme Watch will look like. At the first look, the device seems very similar to the Apple Watch. The wearable device from Apple also seems to be the design inspiration for the OPPO Watch.

As Realme is backed by OPPO, it’s not surprising that the upcoming Realme Watch seems almost same as the OPPO Watch. It won’t be surprising if the device is just a rebranded model of the same with minor changes here and there.

It is said that the Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen display and will offer customisable straps and personalised watch faces. It will be a TFT LCD display offering a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels.

Specifications & Features

As per the reports, the smartwatch will feature a real-time heart rate monitor, SpO2 Monitor to track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. There’s also support for smart call and message notifications, and some app notifications as well.

The device is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Although it has accelerometer and blood oxygen sensor, there’s no GPS on-board. And instead of Google Wear OS, the device runs the company’s own proprietary OS.

Coming to the battery department, it is expected to come powered by a 160 mAh battery that is claimed to offer about 7 days of backup with the 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

The company has revealed 14 different sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.

Launch, Pricing and Availability

The Realme Watch is all set to launch in the Indian market on 25th May, along with the Realme Smart TV. The teasers shared by the company so far confirms four color options — Black, Blue, White, and Yellow. While the availability and pricing details are not yet known, we expect the device to go on sale soon after the announcement.