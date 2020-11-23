How to enable dark theme on Instagram

Are you using Instagram in the dark or at night? Tried using the dark mode on Instagram? Instagram has already rolled out the dark mode feature for Android and iOS devices and if you don’t know how to enable it, follow this guide.

The dark mode has become popular these days, with the dark mode turned on, the interface of the app will turn dark, the dark mode adjusts the colors on your screen for a darker appearance. A dark theme interface is significantly better for viewing in a dark environment and Instagram natively supports it.

How to use dark mode on Instagram

Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Tap the three lines in the top right corner. From the list, tap Settings at the bottom. Swipe down and tap Theme . Choose Dark .

Note: This will only activate dark mode on the Instagram app, if you want to enable the dark mode on the device, you will need to update your device’s software to Android 10 or iOS 13, Android 10 now supports system-wide dark mode. As long as you want the dark mode on Instagram app only, you do not need to have the latest software update on your device.

You can also enable dark mode on Facebook.com, the web version, but Instagram is yet to receive the dark theme update for its website.

If you like this trick and want more of it, you can browse more such stuff here – Windows and Mac tutorials, guides, tips, tricks, and hidden features. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube |