Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could launch in June 2021; Galaxy Note series to get discontinued

Samsung’s new foldable smartphone, which could possibly be named Galaxy Z Fold 3, will reportedly get launched in June 2021. At the same time, it is being said that the company’s Galaxy Note series of flagship smartphones could get discontinued.

Since the past few months, there are rumors making rounds with claims that the Galaxy Note series may get discontinued as the South Korean giant plans to introduce S Pen support for the Galaxy S-series phones.

Also, it is being reported that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup will get launched earlier this year, likely on 14th January. This could be to take on the high-in-demand iPhone 12 series.

Coming back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is said that the company is developing final samples for mass production. The phone will have S Pen support and is expected to feature under-camera technology. If that’s the case, then it could be the first commercial smartphone to come with such a feature.

With the support for S Pen in the Galaxy Fold 3, the smartphone is expected to come with an enhanced user experience. As of now, there’s not much information available about the phone’s specifications and features but we expect to get to know more about this foldable smartphone in the coming months.

Source