How to quickly remove Windows temporary files [Windows 10]

Is your Windows PC low on disk space? Have you tried these steps to free Hard Disk Space on Windows? Before you do, there’s rather a quick way to gain some storage space without removing apps or using any cleanup tools and that’s possible by removing the temporary Windows files. Quickly remove Windows temporary files in Windows 10 to free up disk space as much as 8 GB to 10 GB or even more depending on your computer, here’s how.

Sometimes, even after installing newer versions of updates, Windows keeps copies of all installed updates from Windows Update and just uses your disk space to keep files downloaded from Windows Update for some days. These are temporary and can be removed easily without any hassle.

How to quickly remove Windows temporary files

Aside from removing the other files, the Windows Update files can be removed since it can be download again later if required, it doesn’t harm your PC or any app if you remove. To remove Windows temporary files and free up a large amount of storage space, follow these steps.

Press the keyboard shortcut Windows + I or use the Start menu to search for the Windows Settings . Go to System -> Storage on the left side. On the right side, you can see the Storage Sense panel where you can see the C: Drive for Windows where the temporary files are stored. Scroll down the list and choose Temporary files . Under temporary files, select the Windows Update Clean-up check box or any previous version of Windows check box and then proceed to Remove files .

This will significantly free up the storage space, you may continue to select the rest of the check box as required, you will see how much storage space the temporary files carry.

