How To Run Dual Apps On Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro [Guide]

Do you have two WhatsApp accounts and want to run on the same phone? Always wanted to use dual accounts for the same app? It is all possible on Xiaomi phones, thanks to Dual Apps feature. Smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi offer MIUI customizations that let you clone the apps to run multiple accounts simultaneously. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, being the latest Xiaomi smartphone, allows you to add another instance of the same app, not all smartphones come with such feature built-in. Here’s how you can run dual apps on Redmi Note 6 Pro.

How To Run Dual Apps On Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Dual Apps is one of the best feature introduced in the MIUI for Xiaomi phones. Keeping it short, this feature simply duplicates the app you choose, the cloned app will be running totally separate and doesn’t interfere with the original app.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on MIUI based on Android Oreo and it has a lot of features in it to check out. The Dual apps feature allows you to clone an app into two so you can enjoy dual instances of the app, an example would be running two WhatsApp accounts or two different Instagram accounts.

To add a clone, go to Settings, swipe at the bottom and select the Dual apps. Under that, choose the apps you want to clone.

Visit Settings -> Dual apps.

How to remove the cloned app? It’s a no-brainer, just head back to the same settings and turn off the slider associated with the app. You can also uninstall the cloned app as usual from the apps list.

