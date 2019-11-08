How to view Facebook upside down on your desktop [PC Guide]

Want to do something interesting with your Facebook account? Ever thought if your Facebook account will show upside down text? Facebook lets you flip the texts that appear on your News Feed and other Facebook pages. You don’t need to install any apps or software to do it, it was actually designed by the Facebook team. Here’s what you need to do to view Facebook upside down on your desktop.

How to view Facebook upside down on your desktop

On your desktop PC, log in to Facebook account.

Scroll down to the Language settings at the bottom left side on the screen or simply tap the small arrow in the top right corner to bring down the menu. Click Settings .

. On the left tab, you will see a list of Facebook settings, go to Language.

Under Language, enter the Facebook language and click edit.

and click edit. Choose English (Upside Down) and save the changes. You can also select English (Pirate) language which is similar to English (Upside Down).

Parts of your Facebook page will now appear upside down the moment you save it! Go to the News Feed to check your Facebook account in upside down.

Here’s how it looks, check out the Facebook screenshot below.

This trick works only for your Facebook account. What if you want to show upside-down status update to your friends? If you want to share a status update with upside-down text, here’s how you can do it.

