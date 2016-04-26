How to type upside down text messages [Android Guide]

Are you being bored with the same old usual text? Do you want to type the text messages in a way that surprises your friends? Well, I have something that will make your text messages upside down. Some people also call it reverse text. I will show you a way to type upside down text messages on your Android phone. Your friend will apparently love to read it. To type upside down text on your Android device, follow the guide below.

Upside down text uses special Unicode characters which look like the same letters but inverted, though they really aren’t inverted text but it replaces the original text by matching it with the Unicode characters to look like it is upside down text.

How to type upside down text messages on your Android device

Download this app called Upside Down (Flip Text) and install on your Android device. This small tool will help you to flip the text you type and make it upside down.

When you open the app, a text box will appear in which you can type your favourite text message. Copy the text message so that you can share it with your friends.

Here’s how it looks like when you type any message:

What does the fox say?

¿ʎɐs xoɟ әɥʇ sәop ʇɐɥʍ

The copied text can be used on any chat messaging apps, social networks, and all the platforms that support text that support Unicode characters. I have shown you below that the same text can be shared with WhatsApp contacts. If your friend is on WhatsApp, you can type the text using the application and share it by copying the text upside down text message.

To paste the copied text that you just made it upside down, press and hold the text box as appear on the apps where you actually type the message. A paste option will appear. See if you can send the message. It works on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and many other social platforms.

Enjoy sending upside down text to your friends and amaze them. Send messages in a new way. Turn your smartphone into an upside down text generator.

If somehow it doesn’t work for you, let us know in the comments. Visit more guides on our How-To Guides.