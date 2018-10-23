Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC hasn’t been doing well in the industry for some time now, but, that hasn’t stopped the company from announcing new smartphones. Back in late August, HTC announced the U12 Life smartphone with Snapdragon 636 SoC and dual rear cameras. And now, the company has announced its first blockchain-based phone — the Exodus 1.

Before we talk about what’s so special about the Exodus 1, let’s go through its hardware specifications. The Exodus 1 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 flagship chip which is mated to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Android Oreo and comes with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Exodus 1 boasts a 6-inch display having aspect ratio of 18:9 and Quad-HD+ resolution. For photography, the Exodus 1 comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. At the back, the smartphone rocks one 12 MP and one 16 MP camera with “high quality zoom”, and on the front, it rocks two 8 MP cameras with “natural Bokeh”. The smartphone is also capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames/second with “3D audio recording quality”. Speaking of audio, the Exodus 1 comes with features like HTC BoomSound and HTC USonic.

This blockchain smartphone from HTC also comes with IP68 certification which makes it dust and water resistant. It ships with a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging. That said, the Exodus 1 also comes with Edge Sense 2 that lets you perform different actions with one hand by squeezing the phone.

Well, now that we are done talking about the hardware specifications of the Exodus 1, let’s talk about what’s so special about this phone.

The Exodus 1 is a blockchain phone and is built with security and crypto-trading in mind. The smartphone comes with a feature called Secure Enclave that will hold your crypto keys while hiding them from the parts of Android OS to keep them secure.

The smartphone also comes with Zion Wallet to facilitate exchange of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin. That said, if you lose your Exodus 1, you will still be able to recover your hardware keys with the help of a feature called ‘Social Key Recovery’. This allows you to keep the recovery details with some trustworthy friends who would then help you to recover your private keys.

With all that being said, the Exodus 1 is now available for pre-order, and, what’s interesting here is that you can pay for it only in Bitcoin or Ethereum.

HTC Exodus 1 Specifications

