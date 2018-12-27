Mobile Phones / Tablets

Infinix Smart 2 receiving Android Pie update in India

By Sagar Bakre
Back in early August this year, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix launched the Infinix Smart 2 in India with a base price of ₹5999. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, and now, after more than four months from the launch, it is finally receiving Android 9.0 Pie update.

infinix-smart-2-android-9-pie-update

Infinix started rolling out the Android Pie update for Smart 2 from December 24, and, it may take a week or two before the update reaches all the units. If you don’t get an update notification on your Smart 2 even after two weeks, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

The Infinix Smart 2 is a budget smartphone and the company also doesn’t have as many resources as other tech giants, hence, it’s impressive to see how Infinix rolled out Android Pie update for the Smart 2 within five months of the launch. We know other “tech giants” who are still beta testing their updates.

For those who need a refresher, the Smart 2 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is mated to 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB storage. You can check out full specifications of the Infinix Smart 2 down below.

Infinix Smart 2 Specifications

  • Display: 5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness
  • Software: XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm
  • GPU: PowerVR GE8100
  • Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3
  • Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated)
  • Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash
  • Selfie Camera: 8 MP, dual LED flash
  • Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS,
  • Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2x nano-SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled
  • Colors: City Blue, Serene Gold, Sandstone Black
  • Battery: 3,050 mAh
  • Charger: 5V, 1.2A
  • Dimensions: 148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm
  • Weight: 148 grams

Infinix Smart 2 Price in India and Availability

  • Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹5999
  • Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹6999
  • Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Source