Infinix Smart 2 receiving Android Pie update in India

Back in early August this year, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix launched the Infinix Smart 2 in India with a base price of ₹5999. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, and now, after more than four months from the launch, it is finally receiving Android 9.0 Pie update.

Infinix started rolling out the Android Pie update for Smart 2 from December 24, and, it may take a week or two before the update reaches all the units. If you don’t get an update notification on your Smart 2 even after two weeks, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

The Infinix Smart 2 is a budget smartphone and the company also doesn’t have as many resources as other tech giants, hence, it’s impressive to see how Infinix rolled out Android Pie update for the Smart 2 within five months of the launch. We know other “tech giants” who are still beta testing their updates.

For those who need a refresher, the Smart 2 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is mated to 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB storage. You can check out full specifications of the Infinix Smart 2 down below.

Infinix Smart 2 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness

Software: XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

Face Unlock: Yes

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm

GPU: PowerVR GE8100

Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3

Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated)

Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP, dual LED flash

Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS,

Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2x nano-SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled

Colors: City Blue, Serene Gold, Sandstone Black

Battery: 3,050 mAh

Charger: 5V, 1.2A

Dimensions: 148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm

Weight: 148 grams

Infinix Smart 2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹5999

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹6999

Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

