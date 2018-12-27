Infinix Smart 2 receiving Android Pie update in India
Back in early August this year, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix launched the Infinix Smart 2 in India with a base price of ₹5999. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, and now, after more than four months from the launch, it is finally receiving Android 9.0 Pie update.
Infinix started rolling out the Android Pie update for Smart 2 from December 24, and, it may take a week or two before the update reaches all the units. If you don’t get an update notification on your Smart 2 even after two weeks, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.
The Infinix Smart 2 is a budget smartphone and the company also doesn’t have as many resources as other tech giants, hence, it’s impressive to see how Infinix rolled out Android Pie update for the Smart 2 within five months of the launch. We know other “tech giants” who are still beta testing their updates.
For those who need a refresher, the Smart 2 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is mated to 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB storage. You can check out full specifications of the Infinix Smart 2 down below.
Infinix Smart 2 Specifications
- Display: 5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness
- Software: XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
- Face Unlock: Yes
- CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm
- GPU: PowerVR GE8100
- Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3
- Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated)
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP, dual LED flash
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS,
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2x nano-SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled
- Colors: City Blue, Serene Gold, Sandstone Black
- Battery: 3,050 mAh
- Charger: 5V, 1.2A
- Dimensions: 148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm
- Weight: 148 grams
Infinix Smart 2 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹5999
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹6999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart