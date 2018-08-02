Infinix Smart 2 launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and Dual VoLTE

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix, which is owned by Transsion Holdings, launched the Infinix Hot 6 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹7999, an 18:9 display, and, a huge 4000 mAh battery under the hood. Now, further expanding its portfolio of smartphones in India, Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 2.

The Infinix Smart 2 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage.

The Infinix Smart 2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and sports a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. This helps the smartphone achieve smaller bezels at the top and on the left and right, however, the bottom bezel is relatively large and the space feels utterly wasted.

For photography, the Infinix Smart 2 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash, and, the rear camera also supports Bokeh Mode that lets you take photos with blurred background.

The smartphone also supports Dual VoLTE which means you can use VoLTE service on both your SIM cards. Furthermore, the smartphone also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM or having more storage.

The Infinix Smart 2 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face. Lastly, the smartphone comes with a 3050 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Infinix Smart 2 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness

5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness Software: XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm

1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm GPU: PowerVR GE8100

PowerVR GE8100 Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3

2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated)

16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash

13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, dual LED flash

8 MP, dual LED flash Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS,

micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled Colors: City Blue, Serene Gold, Sandstone Black

City Blue, Serene Gold, Sandstone Black Battery: 3,050 mAh

3,050 mAh Charger: 5V, 1.2A

5V, 1.2A Dimensions: 148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm

148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm Weight: 148 grams

Infinix Smart 2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹5999

₹5999 Price of 3 GB RAM +32 GB storage variant: ₹6999

₹6999 Availability: Goes on sale from August 10 exclusively through Flipkart

Infinix Smart 2 Offers

Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio in the form of 44 vouchers worth ₹50 each credited in to MyJio app

Free 6-month subscription of Hungama Play

You can check out our hands-on images of Infinix Smart 2 here.