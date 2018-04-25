Instagram rolls out Data Download Tool that lets you take a backup of your photos, comments, profile info and more

Social media giant Facebook allows its users to download a copy of their data. This feature has been around for years now. However, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, had this feature missing. But, around two weeks ago, Instagram said that it would soon allow its users to download a copy of their data. Well, keeping up with its promise, Instagram has finally released a ‘Data Download Tool’ for its users that lets them download a copy of their data.

With this Data Download Tool, Instagram users can now take a backup of their Instagram data like their photos, videos, comments, profile information, archived Stories, Direct messages, post and Story captions, and much more.

To download your Instagram data, go to www.instagram.com/download/request/ and then enter your user credentials like your registered email ID and password. Once that is done, Instagram will start processing your request, and can take up to 48 hours to collect and send you your data. Well, needless to say, the time taken actually depends on the volume of your data.

Having said that, Instagram has rolled out this Data Download Tool just before Europe’s GDPR laws come into effect (on May 25) that require online services to allow their users to download a copy of their data.

With that being said, according to the information received by TechCrunch, this Data Download Tool is currently only accessible through web, but, it will be rolled out soon to Android and iOS users so that they can request a copy of their data from right inside the Instagram app.

We are glad that Instagram has finally released a tool that lets its users download a copy of their data, because otherwise, Instagram users would have had to continue depending on third-party apps and services to get a copy of their data. This poses a security risk as users have to give away login details like username/email and password to these apps and services.

So, have you downloaded a copy of your Instagram data already?