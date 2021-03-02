Instagram announces Live Rooms that allows four people go live at once

Instagram has been introducing new features on the platform as it aims to increase user engagement and make sure that its users don’t switch to other social media platforms. In the latest development, the company has introduced yet another feature which is dubbed as Live Rooms.

This new feature will be available globally to everyone. It allows four people to video chat in a live broadcast, increasing the limit of participants which was earlier set at two. With this, the platform is hoping that people start “talk show or a podcast” and or collaborate with other creators.

Apart from increased capacity of people participating in a live broadcast, Instagram has also talks about a new feature that helps creators make more money. It has introduced badges through which fans can support creators.

Once the fan purchases a badge, it appears next to his/her name throughout the live video, helping them stand out from the crowd. They badges are available at three price points — $0.99, $1.99, and $4.99.

The new feature Live Rooms also supports badges as well as use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. The company is also developing other tools, like moderator controls and audio features that will roll out in the coming months.

The company doubling down on the live broadcast and video feature makes sense given that Instagram reported a 70% increase in Live views from February to March, mainly because creators and businesses shifted their work online.