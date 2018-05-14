Kult Impulse with 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 4000 mAh battery and Face Unlock launched in India

Indian smartphone brand Kult launched the Kult Ambition smartphone in India back in December last year. Now further expanding its portfolio of products in the country, Kult has announced the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Kult Impulse.

The Kult Impulse is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6739 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The Kult Impulse runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, and, comes with VoLTE support for Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and Idea networks. For photography, the Impulse has a 13 MP camera both at the back and on the front.

The Kult Impulse also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, however, it can be used for other actions as well like scrolling pages, answering calls, and, as a camera shutter to take selfies. Having said that, in addition to the fingerprint scanner, the Kult Impulse also comes with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

That said, in terms of storage, you get 32 GB of space on board, however, you expand the storage up to 64 GB via microSD card. And, the good news is that the Kult Impulse comes with a dedicated slot for the microSD card which means you use insert two SIM cards and a microSD card in to the smartphone at the same time.

Lastly, the Kult Impulse packs a huge 4000 mAh battery under the hood which is yet another highlight of this budget smartphone.

Commenting on the launch of Kult Impulse, Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult, said, “Kult Impulse is designed, keeping in mind, the inspirers’ attitude. The beautiful built, powerful features and affordability together really pack a punch. At Kult, our focus has been to offer the best possible technology, innovation and an immersive experience to the users.“

1.5 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS TruView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

4G VoLTE, ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Kult Impulse Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹8999

₹8999 Availability: Goes on sale from May 15

