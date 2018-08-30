LG Candy launched in India with 5-inch display, 8 MP camera and changeable back covers

South Korean tech giant LG recently launched the LG Q7 mid-range smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹15,990. Well now today, LG has launched one more smartphone in India, dubbed LG Candy. The LG Candy isn’t a mid-range or a flagship smartphone though. It’s a budget smartphone that’s priced under ₹10,000.

The LG Candy sports a 5-inch On-Cell display that has resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 294 ppi. It is powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The LG Candy boots up to Android 7.1.2 Nougat though which is a bummer, and, there’s no word from LG whether it will ever update the Candy with Android Oreo. Let alone Android Pie.

The LG Candy has 16 GB of storage on-board, but you can expand the storage further up to 32 GB by using a microSD card. For photography, the LG Candy comes with an 8 MP snapper at the back and a 5 MP snapper on the front. The cameras comes with features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share. Moreover, the smartphone also comes with a feature called ‘Flash Jump Shot’ that captures a picture every three seconds (total 20 photos) and stitches all the photos together to create a GIF. This feature is accessible through both the front and rear cameras.

The back cover of the LG Candy comes in Black color, however, the back cover is changeable and users can replace it with a Blue, Silver or Gold colored cover. That said, the LG Candy ships with a 2500 mAh battery which too is removable.

Commenting on the launch of LG Candy in India, Mr. Advait Vaidya, LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said, “LG Candy smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs. We’re confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our Candy smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other convenient features.”

LG Candy Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) On-Cell Display with 294 ppi pixel density

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) On-Cell Display with 294 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 8 MP with Flash

8 MP with Flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 Type B

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 Type B Colors: Black (covers in Blue, Silver, Gold)

Black (covers in Blue, Silver, Gold) Battery: 2500 mAh removable

LG Candy Price in India and Availability