Last week, LG unveiled its Q series of smartphones which included Q6, Q6+ and Q6α . Well now, the South Korean giant has unveiled yet another smartphone in the Q series which is called LG Q8. While the Q6 series of smartphones looked like the LG G6, the Q8 looks similar to the LG V20.

The LG Q8 is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 820 SoC with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 530 GPU at disposal. It sports a 5.2-inch QHD display, however, it also comes with a secondary display up top which is 2.1-inch in size and has a resolution of 1040 x 160 pixels. The secondary display on the LG Q8 serves the same purpose that the secondary display on the V20 did.

The LG Q8 also comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 16 MP and 8 MP cameras. The 16 MP camera is the standard camera for regular shots whereas the 8 MP camera is a wide-angle camera used to capture more area in a shot. The 5 MP camera on the front is also a wide-angle camera which means you can accommodate more people in a group selfie.

Also, the LG Q8 has uni-body metal design, and like we already said, it looks similar to the V20. Rather, we would say it’s a smaller version of the V20 which sports a 5.7-inch QHD display and is powered by the same Snapdragon 820 chipset.

The LG Q8 also comes with a 32-bit Quad-DAC and boasts IP67 water and dust resistance. Lastly, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, keeping this entire package running is a 3000 mAh battery.

LG Q8 specifications:

CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 530

Operating System: LG UX 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Primary Display: 5.2-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS Quantum display with Gorilla Glass 4

Secondary Display: 2.1-inch Always-On IPS Quantum display having 1040 x 160 pixel resolution

Rear Camera: 16 MP (78-degree lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 8 MP (135-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP67 water and dust resistance, 32-bit Quad DAC, Hi-Fi audio recording, Steady Record 2.0

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

LG Q8 Price and Availability:

Price: £599.90 (around $780/₹50,150)

Availability: To be available on Amazon.com in Italy from the end of this month. No word on availability in other markets

