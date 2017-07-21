Local events in India are now easier to find through Google Search

Just a day earlier, Google updated the Search app to tailor it towards a more personalized experience. But that update was in the US, for the time being. Now, the Mountain-View based giant is upgrading the mobile search platform in India to accurately reflect local events.

With this update, users will be able to search for ongoing or upcoming popular events in their own city. Google is sourcing data for these events from BookMyShow, AllEvents, EventsHigh, 10times and some others. So whether you can’t remember the date of the upcoming stage show, or just want to roam around to some cool parties going around you can rely on Google.

You will just need to pull up a search, and type “show me events near (your city)”, and voila! Users can also arrange results by different time periods. For that, simply tap on filters like “today”, “tomorrow”, “next week” and more. While tapping a particular event will allow you to book your place, if you haven’ t run out of luck.

A similar update has already been pushed to the US version of the mobile search app.

