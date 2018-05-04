LG V35 ThinQ render surfaces online with dual rear cameras, and it doesn’t have a notch

Back in February this year, South Korean tech giant LG announced the LG V30S ThinQ, and two days ago, the company announced its actual flagship for this year – the LG G7 ThinQ. However, these aren’t the only “ThinQ” branded smartphones that LG has for us. The company is said to launch the V35 ThinQ as well, and, its press renders have just leaked online for our viewing pleasure.

These renders of the LG V35 ThinQ have been leaked by the folks over at Android Headlines. As you can see, the smartphone has a “bezel-less” design, with the screen having rounded corners (and no notch). The back of the phone also seems to be covered with glass, and it’s safe to assume that the sides of the phone are made out of metal.

The back of the V35 ThinQ is home to dual camera setup that’s located in the center in horizontal orientation, with the LED flash module to its right and the fingerprint scanner down below. Overall, the LG V35 ThinQ looks very much similar to the V30S ThinQ.

Having said that, the LG V35 ThinQ is expected to be launched as an AT&T exclusive in the US this summer. The exact timeline is currently unknown, but if the date on the lock screen of the render is anything to go by, then this smartphone should launch in the US on August 10.

LG V35 ThinQ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: Dual Cameras

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, AI

Colors: Black, Gray

We should hear more about the LG V35 ThinQ as we inch closer to its expected launch date.

