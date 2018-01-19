Earlier last month, South Korean tech giant LG announced the LG Signature Edition smartphone which is actually a luxury version of the flagship V30. Now today, the company has launched a new smartphone in its X series – dubbed LG X4+.

The LG X4+ sports an aluminium back and features a 5.3-inch IPS display on the front with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels along with a pixel density of 277 ppi. Unlike what’s trending right now, the LG X4+ doesn’t come with a bezel-less design and a tall display with aspect ratio of 18:9.

That said, the phone comes with Snapdragon 425 SoC underneath along with 2 GB of RAM in tow. It has 32 GB of internal storage but you can expand the storage via microSD card anytime if you run out of space.

The LG X4+ boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the phone fueled. That said, the X4+ is quite durable and rugged as it boasts MIL STD 810G military certification that protects it from impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity.

In terms of photography, there’s a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Besides, the LG X4+ also comes with LG Pay as well as Hi-Fi DAC for better audio experience. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security and to authorize payments.

LG X4+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: Adreno 308

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.3-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 277 ppi

Rear Camera: 13 MP with 77-degree lens and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with 100-degree wide-angle lens

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB

Other: LG Pay, MIL STD 810G Military Certification, Hi-Fi DAC, Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet

Battery: 3000 mAh

LG X4+ Price and Availability

Price: 3,00,000 South Korean Won (around $282/₹17,980)

Availability: To be available through top 3 carriers in South Korea by the end of this month. No word on availability in other markets

