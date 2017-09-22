Back in July this year, Indian manufacturer Micromax launched a selfie-centric smartphone in India called Selfie 2 with a price tag of ₹9999. Now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of selfie-centric smartphones in India with the launch of Micromax Selfie 3 in the country.

The Micromax Selfie 3 is successor to the Selfie 2 and is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC as opposed to the MediaTek MT6737 on the Selfie 2. At the front is the 5-inch display having 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved display atop, and, above the display is the 16 MP selfie camera which is accompanied by LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low light conditions.

For regular shots, you get a 13 MP camera at the back below which is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. The Micromax Selfie 3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and has 32 GB of storage on board. If that much storage isn’t enough, you can always pop in a microSD card to expand the storage.

The Selfie 3 supports dual SIM and also has support for 4G VoLTE which means you can use the Reliance Jio SIM with it. The phone is offered in Blue and Black colors, and ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

“With over 93 million selfies being captured every day, people today take and retake pictures of themselves until it mirrors perfection. Moreover, the festive season is around the corner and people love to take selfies with their family and friends. This is the perfect time to launch the Selfie-3, just at the kick start of the festive season, to add on the fervour among the young consumers. The all new Selfie 3 is ideal for the users, delivering fantastic images, great beauty editing tools and capture their beautiful festive memories perfectly.” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief marketing & Commercial officer, Micromax.

Micromax Selfie 3 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

13 MP with Super Pixel Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Blue

Micromax Selfie 3 Price in India and Availability