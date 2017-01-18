Micromax Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 with metal back and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

Win Moto G Turbo: Click Here

The Micromax Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 which were listed on the company’s website yesterday are officially launched today in India. The Vdeo3 is priced at ₹5749 whereas the Vdeo4 comes with a price tag of ₹6249.

micromax-vdeo-3-vdeo4-featured

Both these smartphones support 4G VoLTE and come bundled with a Reliance Jio SIM card. These smartphones also come pre-loaded with Google’s voice calling app Duo while sporting a brushed metal finish at the back.

Last month post the launch of Vdeo1 and Vdeo2 smartphones, we received a phenomenal response from our consumers. The Vdeo range of smartphones are designed keeping in mind the basic needs that Indian consumers demand from their smartphones. They are fully loaded with best-in-class features for an entry level Smartphone – including 4G VoLTE, Android Marshmallow, great battery performance, HD Display and housed in a premium and stylish metal body.” said Mr. Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics.

We truly believe that these feature, coupled with free internet connectivity with the pre-bundled Reliance Jio SIM is a compelling proposition that will accelerate the switch from feature phones to Smartphones.” Mr. Sen further added.

SpecsMicromax Vdeo3Micromax Vdeo4
CPU:Snapdragon processor1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor
RAM:1 GB1 GB
GPU:-Adreno 304
Operating System:Android 6.0 MarshmallowAndroid 6.0 Marshmallow
Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display
Rear Camera:5 MP with flash8 MP with flash
Front Camera:2 MP2 MP
Internal Storage:8 GB8 GB
External Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD cardExpandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
SIM:Dual-SIMDual-SIM
Connectivity:4G VoLTE, FM, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi4G VoLTE, FM, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Battery:2000 mAh4000 mAh
Price:₹5749₹6249
Also Read  Micromax partners with Uber to offer seamless mobility experience

If you are planning to buy any of these smartphones, if possible, we suggest you to increase your budget and go for the Xiaomi Redmi 3S or 3S Prime which have better specs and also come with a fingerprint scanner.

Newsletter for VIPs! Enter your Email ID

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | About Us | Contact Us | Submit App | Advertise