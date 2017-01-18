Micromax Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 with metal back and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

The Micromax Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 which were listed on the company’s website yesterday are officially launched today in India. The Vdeo3 is priced at ₹5749 whereas the Vdeo4 comes with a price tag of ₹6249.

Both these smartphones support 4G VoLTE and come bundled with a Reliance Jio SIM card. These smartphones also come pre-loaded with Google’s voice calling app Duo while sporting a brushed metal finish at the back.

“Last month post the launch of Vdeo1 and Vdeo2 smartphones, we received a phenomenal response from our consumers. The Vdeo range of smartphones are designed keeping in mind the basic needs that Indian consumers demand from their smartphones. They are fully loaded with best-in-class features for an entry level Smartphone – including 4G VoLTE, Android Marshmallow, great battery performance, HD Display and housed in a premium and stylish metal body.” said Mr. Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics.

“We truly believe that these feature, coupled with free internet connectivity with the pre-bundled Reliance Jio SIM is a compelling proposition that will accelerate the switch from feature phones to Smartphones.” Mr. Sen further added.

Specs Micromax Vdeo3 Micromax Vdeo4 CPU: Snapdragon processor 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB 1 GB GPU: - Adreno 304 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP with flash 8 MP with flash Front Camera: 2 MP 2 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB 8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-SIM Dual-SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, FM, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4G VoLTE, FM, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Battery: 2000 mAh 4000 mAh Price: ₹5749 ₹6249

If you are planning to buy any of these smartphones, if possible, we suggest you to increase your budget and go for the Xiaomi Redmi 3S or 3S Prime which have better specs and also come with a fingerprint scanner.