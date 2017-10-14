Motorola unveiled the Moto G5S back in August this year, and then at the end of the month, the company launched it in India with a price tag of ₹13,999. Until now, Motorola was only selling the Moto G5S in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colors in the country, however, the company has today launched the Midnight Blue color variant of the G5S in India.

Like the other two color variants, the Moto G5S Midnight Blue color variant also flaunts an all-metal uni-body design, and, is crafted out of a single slab of aluminium. Also, apart from the cosmetic differences, the Midnight Blue variant comes with the exact same hardware that’s found on the Lunar Gray and Fine Gold variants.

Say hello to #MotoG5s, in a new, rich Midnight Blue variant! Avail #HelloDiwali offers in stores between 14-21 oct!https://t.co/6I9XZhEe38 pic.twitter.com/QHeCIxr24I — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 14, 2017

It is powered by Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. For photography, the Moto G5S comes with a 16 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. In terms of storage, you get 32 GB of on-board space with the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner below the display, and, it also comes with water-repellent nano coating to keep it safe from occasional splashes.

Moto G5S Midnight Blue Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

5 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Moto G5S Midnight Blue Price and Availability