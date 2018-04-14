Moto G6 Plus specs revealed on popular benchmarking site Geekbench

Late last month, the Moto G6 Plus along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play leaked online in all its glory. That leak showed us what these smartphones look like while also revealing details about the underlying hardware. Well now, the Moto G6 Plus, which is reportedly the most powerful among the lot, has appeared on a benchmarking site with its key specifications.

The Moto G6 Plus has popped up on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, the Moto G6 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM.

The Moto G6 Plus also made a score of 866 and 4123 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. Well, while the RAM count and Android version is in line with the information that surfaced earlier, there is a mismatch.

The information that surfaced online late last month put the Moto G6 Plus with Snapdragon 630 SoC, however, the Geekbench listing of this smartphone says that it has Snapdragon 660 under the hood. While benchmark listings have been inaccurate in the past, we hope that the information that Geekbench has served this time turns out to be true.

Having said that, there’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of the Moto G6 series smartphones, but, the company earlier this month sent out invites to an event scheduled on April 19 where it’s expected to take the wraps off these Moto G6 series smartphones. Hence, if Motorola is indeed unveiling the Moto G6 series on April 19, we don’t have to wait much to know everything about these smartphones.

Moto G6 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 630/660

Snapdragon 630/660 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 3200 mAh

Source | Via