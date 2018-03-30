Moto Z3 Play cases available for purchase, reveal some design changes

Back in January this year, a leaked image of the Moto Z3 Play showed us what this Moto Z2 Play successor would look like. And, earlier today, we got to know some key specifications of the Moto Z3 Play because of the phone’s listing on FCC’s website. Now, we are looking at the cases of the Moto Z3 Play that reveal some design changes on the Z3 Play from last year’s Z2 Play.

The front and back of the phone looks similar to what we have seen from the image that leaked back in January. There’s a tall, 18:9 display on the front, and at the back, you have dual cameras sitting inside a circle with dual-tone LED flash under it.

Further down below, you can also see pins for connecting the Moto Mods, although they seem to be a bit wider than last year’s Moto Z2 Play. That said, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front of the phone below the display, or on the back. Well that’s because it has been moved on to the right side of the phone below the volume rockers. Yes, that does means the power button has been relocated to the left side of the phone.

Having said that, you can also see a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the phone, but, a 3.5 mm headphone jack is seen nowhere. Now there is a hole on the top of the phone, but that’s most likely the secondary microphone used for noise-cancelling.

The Moto Z3 Play cases are available for purchase in four different colors – Black, Grey, Red and Dark Blue – so, does this mean that we should expect this smartphone to launch in a month or two. Well, last year’s Moto Z2 Play was launched in June, hence, we are expecting the Moto Z3 Play to be launched this year around the same time.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Battery: 3000 mAh

Source | Via