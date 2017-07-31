Nokia 3 confirmed to get Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 3 at MWC 2017 earlier this year in February. The Nokia 3 is an Android smartphone which runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. While the phone is already confirmed to get the Android O update, there have been no signs of the 7.1.1 Nougat update until now. Well, if you too were waiting for the 7.1.1 Nougat update, you will be glad to know that it will be rolled out by the end of August.

Yes, the Nokia 3 is confirmed to get the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August. This confirmation came from Juho Sarvikas who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. He tweeted “Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that Nokia 3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August“.

Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017

Besides, Sarvikas also confirmed that this update will not be restricted to any one region and will be rolled out to the Nokia 3 units globally. Well, that’s kind of obvious now, isn’t it?

Anyways though, the Nokia 3 was also launched in India last month with a price tag of ₹9499. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and laced with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch HD display which is kept on by a 2650 mAh battery. For photography, you get an 8 MP camera both at the back and on the front. It has 16 GB of storage on-board, however, the external storage can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Oh, and, by the way, speaking of the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, it will bring along some cool features to Nokia 3 like App Shortcuts along with a new set of emoji.

