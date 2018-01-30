HMD Global, the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones, launched the modern version of Nokia 3310 last year in February during MWC 2017. Then in September, the company also launched the 3G variant of Nokia 3310 with customizable retro UI and new colors. Now, the company has launched yet another variant of this feature phone – the Nokia 3310 4G.

As the name suggests, the Nokia 3310 4G comes with 4G support. It had recently received TENAA certification in China, and, we were expecting HMD Global to unveil it at MWC 2018 next month. However, the company hasn’t waited till MWC, and, has already launched this Nokia 3310 4G variant.

This Nokia 3310 4G variant has design similar to the 3G variant. However, while the 3G variant comes in four colors, the 4G variant only comes in two colors – Charcoal and Azure. That said, there are also some differences in terms of specifications between the 3G and 4G variant of the Nokia 3310.

To start with, the Nokia 3310 3G variant runs Feature OS powered by Java, whereas, the Nokia 3310 4G variant boots up to YunOS. Besides, while the 3G variant comes with 64 MB of internal storage, the 4G variant comes in 256 MB and 512 MB internal storage configurations. Furthermore, the 3G variant supports dual SIM cards, but, the 4G variant only supports single SIM. Lastly, the 3G variant has Bluetooth 2.1, whereas, the 4G variant comes with Bluetooth 4.0.

Well, apart from the aforementioned differences, everything else remains the same on 3G and 4G variants of Nokia 3310. That said, the Nokia 3310 4G variant also has support for VoLTE and Wi-Fi hotspot.

Nokia 3310 4G Specifications

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) curved window color display with polarized layer for better readability in sunlight

Nokia 3310 4G Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To go on sale in China in early February. Expected to be announced for global markets at MWC next month

