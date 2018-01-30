Android 8.0 Oreo update starts rolling out to HTC U11 in India

Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC confirmed the Android Oreo update for U11 back in August last year. And, later in November, HTC started rolling out the Oreo update for unlocked U11 units in the US. Now, the company has said that it has started rolling out the Oreo update for U11 in India.

HTC U11 is going to be packed with more awesomeness. Android Oreo is coming. #HTCU11 pic.twitter.com/jkJZ4tcvMa — HTC India (@HTC_IN) January 29, 2018

HTC India on Twitter has announced that the Oreo update for U11 in India will start rolling out from January 30, 2018. Well, that’s today. And, for now, the detailed changelog of the Oreo update for U11 is unavailable. However, as this is an Oreo update, it will bring along features like Notification Snoozing, Notification Dots, Picture-in-Picture, Autofill Framework, and more to the U11.

Furthermore, as this an Android version update, we are speculating that it will weigh more than 1 GB in size, hence, it advisable to download the update over a Wi-Fi connection. That said, this Oreo update for the U11 is rolling out over the air, hence, it will take at least a week or so to reach all the U11 units in India. But, if you don’t get update notification or can’t wait to upgrade your U11 with Oreo, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

The HTC U11 was launched in India last June with HTC Sense UI that’s based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The U11 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is mated to 6 GB of RAM. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Quad-HD Super LCD 5 display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery.

The U11 features a 12 MP UltraPixel 3 camera at the back and a 16 MP camera on the front. The phone comes with 128 GB of internal storage, but, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

If you are an HTC U11 owner and have already received the Oreo update, do let us know what’s new.