Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 budget smartphones launched in India

HMD Global has today launched two new smartphones in the Indian market — Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3, both of which fall under the budget segment. Both of these smartphones were first announced a couple of months ago.

Nokia 5.3

It comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999 while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹15,499. It will go on sale from 1st September through Amazon.in.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

  • Display: 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform
  • GPU: Adreno 610 GPU
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB
  • OS: Android 10
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP primary with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP wide-angle sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro lens
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB-C
  • Battery: 4000mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability

  • 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹13,999
  • 6 GB + 64 GB: ₹15,499
  • Availability: From 1st September

Nokia C3

The phone features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 1440 × 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, coupled with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM.

It features an 8 MP camera sensor on the back and a 5 MP snapper on the front side. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back. Running on Android 10 OS, the phone is powered by a 3040 mAh battery.

The smartphone comes in two color options — Nordic Blue and Sand. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at ₹7,499 while the 3 GB RAM model costs ₹8,999. The device will go on sale from 17th September across the country.

Nokia C3 Specifications

  • Display: 5.99-inch HD+ with 1440 × 720 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio
  • CPU: Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor
  • GPU: IMG8322 GPU
  • RAM: 2/3 GB
  • Storage: 16/32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 400 GB
  • OS: Android 10
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4
  • Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Connectivity Options: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB port
  • Battery: 3040 mAh

Pricing and Availability

  • 2 GB + 16 GB: ₹7,499
  • 3 GB + 32 GB: ₹8,999
  • Availability: From 17th September

