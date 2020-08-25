HMD Global has today launched two new smartphones in the Indian market — Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3, both of which fall under the budget segment. Both of these smartphones were first announced a couple of months ago.

Nokia 5.3

It comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999 while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹15,499. It will go on sale from 1st September through Amazon.in.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

Pricing and Availability

₹15,499 Availability: From 1st September

Nokia C3

The phone features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 1440 × 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, coupled with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM.

It features an 8 MP camera sensor on the back and a 5 MP snapper on the front side. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back. Running on Android 10 OS, the phone is powered by a 3040 mAh battery.

The smartphone comes in two color options — Nordic Blue and Sand. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at ₹7,499 while the 3 GB RAM model costs ₹8,999. The device will go on sale from 17th September across the country.

Nokia C3 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch HD+ with 1440 × 720 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Pricing and Availability