Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 budget smartphones launched in India
HMD Global has today launched two new smartphones in the Indian market — Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3, both of which fall under the budget segment. Both of these smartphones were first announced a couple of months ago.
Nokia 5.3
It comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM.
In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.
The phone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999 while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹15,499. It will go on sale from 1st September through Amazon.in.
Nokia 5.3 Specifications
- Display: 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 610 GPU
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP wide-angle sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro lens
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB-C
- Battery: 4000mAh with 10W charging
Pricing and Availability
- 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹13,999
- 6 GB + 64 GB: ₹15,499
- Availability: From 1st September
Nokia C3
The phone features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 1440 × 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, coupled with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM.
It features an 8 MP camera sensor on the back and a 5 MP snapper on the front side. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back. Running on Android 10 OS, the phone is powered by a 3040 mAh battery.
The smartphone comes in two color options — Nordic Blue and Sand. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at ₹7,499 while the 3 GB RAM model costs ₹8,999. The device will go on sale from 17th September across the country.
Nokia C3 Specifications
- Display: 5.99-inch HD+ with 1440 × 720 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor
- GPU: IMG8322 GPU
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- Storage: 16/32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 400 GB
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity Options: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB port
- Battery: 3040 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- 2 GB + 16 GB: ₹7,499
- 3 GB + 32 GB: ₹8,999
- Availability: From 17th September