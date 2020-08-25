OnePlus announces Floating Window support for Gaming Mode on OxygenOS

In this month’s FAQ post on the OnePlus Forums, the company has revealed that it is adding support for floating windows for the Gaming Mode on OxygenOS. Once rolled out, the feature will enable users to use some functions of other apps during the gameplay, without the need to exit from the game.

The company responded to a question regarding floating window support on its custom Android OS and said that the “floating window will be accessed through the gaming tools box. In the gaming tools box, you can not only get WhatsApp & Instagram floating windows but also switch on mis-touch prevention, screen recorder, notification, and Fnatic Mode.”

OnePlus has also confirmed that the feature will be available for all the smartphones starting from OnePlus 6 but phones launched prior to that are not eligible to get this new feature. The company has also not provided any timeline for the update.

Although all the phones beginning from OnePlus 6 are eligible for the floating window feature during Gaming Mode, the company has revealed that the feature will first be available to the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro smartphones with the next beta update.

Along with the support for this new feature, the company has also revealed some improvements for the existing features as well as bug fixes in the upcoming update. The company is also working on rolling out Android 11 update.

