Fitbit launches Sense and Versa 3 premium smartwatches

Fitbit, one of the leading wearable devices maker has today launched its two new smartwatches — Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. Both the devices are now up for pre-orders in the U.S. and will go on sale from late September.

The Fitbit Sense is the most capable smartwatch from the company so far and is priced at $329. On the other hand, the Fitbit Versa 3, which as the name indicates, it a successor of Versa 2 and costs $229.

Being the most advanced smartwatch from the company, the Fitbit Sense comes with features like detailed heart rate scans with afib detection through the built-in EKG app, which is pending FDA approval.

It also offers stress detection features by measuring the heart rate and the skin temperature with the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor. The Fitbit mobile app will score the stress level, with a higher score being better than a lower one.

Apart from the EKG and EDA functions, both the Sense and Versa 3 come with almost the same set of features. They have in-built GPS, OLED touchscreens, and are water-resistant up to 50 meters. As for the battery life, the company claims to offer at least six days of usage on a single charge.

Both the devices come with support for Fitbit Pay, the company’s own version of a contactless payments system. For those using the smartwatch with an Android phone, it has the ability to respond to text and calls with the built-in microphone and speakers.

The company already supported Alexa for voice commands and now it is adding support for Google Assistant, which is slated to arrive in Winter 2020. In India, the Sense is priced at ₹33,999, and Versa 3 costs ₹25,999.

Key Features of Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3

EDA and EKG scan support (only for Sense)

24/7 heart rate tracking

Built-in GPS for tracking

20+ goal-based exercise modes

Sleep stages and scoring support

Voice Assistant support

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Fitbit Pay

6+ days of battery life with fast charging

Pricing and Availability