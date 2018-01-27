Nokia 7 Plus specs revealed on a benchmarking site

HMD Global, the official licensee of Nokia brand of smartphones, is expected to announce quite a few Nokia smartphones next month at MWC 2018 like the Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone, Nokia 9, and, the Nokia 6 (2018) for global markets. The company is also expected to announce Nokia 7 for global markets which was launched last October in China. Well, while the Nokia 7 is yet to be announced for global markets, the company seems to prepare for the launch of Nokia 7 Plus as it has appeared on a benchmarking site along with its key specifications.

The Nokia 7 Plus has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed as ‘HMD Global Nokia 7 Plus’, and, has made a score of 1636 points in single-core test and 5902 points in multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing of the Nokia 7 Plus also reveals some of its key specifications like processor, amount of RAM and Android version. According to Geekbench, the Nokia 7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. It is also running Android 8.0 Oreo, which in all likelihood, is close to stock Android.

Well, apart from these details, there isn’t much about the Nokia 7 Plus that’s revealed through the Geekbench listing. Talking about the Nokia 7 that was launched last year, it’s powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with either 4 or 6 GB RAM. The phone was launched with Android Nougat, but, it’s upgradeable to Oreo.

The Nokia 7 sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD LCD display, and, has a 16 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The phone also has 64 GB of internal storage, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

There’s no word from HMD Global regarding the launch of Nokia 7 Plus, but, we wouldn’t be surprised if Nokia 7 Plus makes an appearance alongside other Nokia smartphones at MWC next month in Barcelona, Spain.

