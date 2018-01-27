Xiaomi opens its first Mi Home store in Kolkata

More than two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home in Thane. And, earlier this week, the company also opened its third Mi Home in Pune. Well now, Xiaomi has reached West Bengal and has opened its very first Mi Home in Kolkata.

Mi fans! We're in Kolkata with our 1st #MiHome in @SouthCity_Mall. Drop by and experience Mi products like never before. pic.twitter.com/KsryZi0vCB — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 26, 2018

Xiaomi has opened its first Mi Home store in Kolkata which is also the first Mi Home in West Bengal. This Mi Home in Kolkata is located in South City Mall, and like all other Mi Homes in other cities, it will remain open on all days.

Well, with the opening of first Mi Home in Kolkata, Xiaomi now has a total of 20 Mi Home stores in different cities of the country. However, Xiaomi has plans to open 80 more Mi Home stores across the country to make it easier for people to buy their products, while also strengthening their presence in the offline market.

For those unaware, Mi Homes are Xiaomi-exclusive stores where you can get a hands-on experience of the product before buying it. Customers can buy all the Xiaomi products from Mi Home that are launched in India.

If you don’t happen to live in Kolkata, then you can click here to see if Mi Home is available in your city.