Android 8.1 Oreo beta update starts rolling out to Nokia 8

Back in late October last year, HMD Global rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Nokia 8, and then in late November, the company finally rolled out the stable version of the Oreo update for Nokia 8. Well now, the Nokia 8 might soon receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update as well as the company has started rolling out the 8.1 Oreo beta for this 2017 Nokia flagship.

Be our guest as we serve #AndroidOreo 8.1 beta for #Nokia8 . Updating your device today will enable a host of new features. And most importantly – the hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty! Get it here https://t.co/91uhqsbLYM#nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/aA4LmSce0E — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2018

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has announced that the Android 8.1 Oreo beta has started rolling out to Nokia 8. This 8.1 Oreo beta update for Nokia 8 comes with some new features like revamped power menu, new settings menu, Bluetooth battery percentage indicator, and, battery saving navigation buttons (well that’s burn-in protection). Besides, it also comes with the latest Android security patch that’s dated January 1, 2018, and, the hamburger emoji that now has cheese above the patty.

That said, the Android 8.1 Oreo beta update for Nokia 8 is rolled out over the air, and, it weighs just over 1.5 GB in size. However, not all the Nokia 8 users will receive this update as it is only rolled out to those who are enrolled in the beta program.

If you are a Nokia 8 user and want to try Android 8.1 Oreo right away on your phone, then you will have to enroll in the beta program by heading over to www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/betalabs to get the update. That said, if everything goes well, then we might see HMD Global rolling out the stable 8.1 Oreo update to Nokia 8 in a couple of weeks.