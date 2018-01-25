Airtel ₹149 prepaid plan revised again, now offers more data

Earlier this week, Indian telecom operator Airtel revised its prepaid plan priced at ₹149 to offer free voice calls on any network to its customers. Now, this ₹149 prepaid plan has been revised again by the telecom operator, and this time, the amount of data being offered is increased.

After the revision earlier this week, Airtel prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹149 were offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, 1 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. However, in a bid to compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel has revised the ₹149 prepaid plan to offer more data to its customers.

The Airtel prepaid customers doing recharge of ₹149 will now be offered 1 GB data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 28 GB of data. Well, this a total increase of 27 GB of data from what was on offer before. However, this plan isn’t currently available in all circles.

That said, Airtel initially offered these benefits with its ₹199 prepaid plan, however, that too has been revised now to offer more data. The ₹199 Airtel prepaid plan now offers 1.4 GB of data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 39.2 GB of data – an increase of 11.2 GB of data.

In comparison, after the recent revision, Reliance Jio now offers 1.5 GB 4G data per day for 28 days at ₹149 to its prepaid customers. Before the revision, Jio customers were offered 1 GB data per day. Reliance Jio also has a prepaid plan priced at ₹198 which now offers 2 GB data per day for 28 days as opposed to 1.5 GB offered initially.

So, are you an Airtel prepaid customer? Which prepaid plan are you currently subscribed to?