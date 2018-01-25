Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant expected to launch in India next week

The Moto X4, which was unveiled last year at IFA 2017 in Germany, was launched in India later in November. Motorola launched two variants of the Moto X4 in India, one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, and another with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. However, Motorola is all set to launch one more variant of the Moto X4 in India, and, it might come with 6 GB of RAM.

Motorola India on Twitter has announced that a new Moto X4 is going to be launched in India next week on February 1. While Motorola hasn’t revealed what this new Moto X4 will be coming with, it has confirmed that this new variant will run Android Oreo out of the box.

Strap in to soon experience speed like you wouldn’t believe. We’ve reconstructed perfection to give you the all new #MotoX4 that just got that much faster, smarter and sharper. And is still as stunning as ever. Arriving on 1st February. pic.twitter.com/CporrUVhfE — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 23, 2018

This new Moto X4 will be sold through Flipkart, and, the Flipkart listing of Moto X4 reveals that it will come with 6 GB RAM. Also, while the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants of the Moto X4 are powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC, we might see this new variant being powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Having said that, all other specifications of this new Moto X4 should be similar to that of 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants. The Moto X4 that’s currently available in the market sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD display and sports dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 8 MP camera.

At the front, there’s a 16 MP snapper, and, the phone comes with fingerprint scanner and IP68 dust and water resistance. The Moto X4 is available in Super Black and Sterling Blue colors, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Moto X4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once), Moto Key Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 is priced at ₹20,999 in India whereas the 4 GB RAM variant costs ₹22,999. If the new variant is only going to come with more RAM (6 GB), then we expect it to be priced well under the ₹25,000 mark in the country.

We will know more about this new Moto X4 once it is launched in India next week on February 1.