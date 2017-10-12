Alongside announcing the flagship Z17S today at an event in China, ZTE subsidiary Nubia has also announced a mid-range smartphone – the Nubia Z17 miniS. While the Z17S is an improvement over the Z17, the Z17 miniS is an improvement over the Z17 mini that was unveiled back in April this year.

The Nubia Z17 miniS has a uni-body construction with 3D glass back and metal frame. However, unlike the Z17S, which flaunts a bezel-less design, the Z17 miniS has a more traditional design. At the front, it has a 5.2-inch display that has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved glass atop along with the protection of Gorilla Glass.

While the Z17 mini came with two cameras at the back, the Nubia Z17 miniS comes with quad cameras, i.e., two on the front and two on the back. At the front, you get one 16 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper. At the back, you get two 13 MP sensors, one being RGB with the other one being monochrome.

Under the hood, the Nubia Z17 miniS comes with Snapdragon 653 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 652 found on the Z17 mini, with the amount of RAM bumped up from 4 GB to 6 GB. In terms of storage, you get 64 GB of internal space, with no option to expand the storage via microSD card.

The Nubia Z17 miniS boots up to EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3200 mAh battery.

Nubia Z17 miniS Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB LPDDR3

6 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 510

Operating System: EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (Sony IMX256 RGB) + 13 MP (Sony IMX258 Monochrome) with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, NeoVision 7.0 and dual-tone LED flash

13 MP (Sony IMX256 RGB) + 13 MP (Sony IMX258 Monochrome) with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, NeoVision 7.0 and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture)

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner at the front on the home button

Fingerprint Scanner at the front on the home button Colors: Black Gold, Deep Blue, Aegean Blue

Black Gold, Deep Blue, Aegean Blue Battery: 3200 mAh

Nubia Z17 miniS Price and Availability

Price: CNY 1999 (around $303/₹19,737), Aegean Blue is price at CNY 2099 (around $318/₹20,724)

Availability: Goes on sale from October 19 in China. No word on availability outside the Chinese market

