After unveiling the flagship Z17 back in June this year in China, ZTE owned Nubia has unveiled yet another flagship smartphone, dubbed Nubia Z17S. Needless to say, the Nubia Z17S comes with some improvements over the Z17 that was launched a couple of months ago.

The Nubia Z17S boasts uni-body metal construction with 7 series aluminium alloy frame and has 3D glass with Gorilla Glass both at the front and on the back. Sticking to the current trend, the Nubia Z17S flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 5.73-inch full-screen display that has a resolution of 2040 x 1080 pixels.

Well, the bezel-less design isn’t the only highlight of the Nubia Z17S. Another highlight of this phone are the quad cameras – two on each side. At the front, you get two 5 MP cameras, and, on the back, you get one 12 MP snapper and one 23 MP snapper. The latter offers up to 2x optical zoom so that you can take photos of distant objects without much loss in details.

You can also see the fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security along with the Nubia moniker underneath. Speaking of the innards, the Nubia Z17S comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood which is paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB internal storage.

The Nubia Z17S runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, ships with a 3100 mAh battery, has no 3.5 mm headphone jack, and, is offered in Black and Blue colors.

Nubia Z17S Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Nubia Z17S Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM variant: CNY 2999 (around $455/₹29,611)

CNY 2999 (around $455/₹29,611) Price of 8 GB RAM variant: CNY 3999 (around $606/₹39,485)

CNY 3999 (around $606/₹39,485) Availability: Goes on sale from October 19 in China. No word on availability outside the Chinese market

