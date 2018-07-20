OnePlus 3 and 3T receiving OxygenOS 5.0.4 update with July security patch

Back in late May, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.0.3 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T that brought in a highly requested feature to both these smartphones – Face Unlock. Now, after almost two months, OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.0.4 update for both OnePlus 3 and 3T.

The OxygenOS 5.0.4 update that’s rolling out to OnePlus 3 and 3T doesn’t bring in any new features. Instead, it only carries some bug fixes and improvements. Moreover, it also bumps up the Android security patch level on both 3 and 3T to July 1, 2018.

As far as bug fixes are concerned, OnePlus has fixed the Parallel WhatsApp crash issue with this update along with fixing the front camera zoom-in issue on Snapchat as well as fixing manual ISO setting issue for third-party camera apps.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.0.4 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T:

System – Updated Android security patch to 2018.7

Camera – Improved image quality for the front camera

Camera – Fixed manual ISO setting issue of 3rd party camera apps

Third-Party Apps – Fixed parallel WhatsApp crash issue

Third-Party Apps- Fixed front camera zoom-in issues for Snapchat

The update is rolling out over-the-air, and as always, it will initially be rolled out to a limited number of users, hence, it could take at least a week or so for all the users to receive it. Moreover, OnePlus has also made it clear that using the VPN trick and switching to Canada or Germany to pull the update may not work as the update isn’t rolled out based on regions, it’s rolled out randomly. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to show up on your smartphone, you can try your luck and check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

