OnePlus

OnePlus 5 leaked screenshot reveals 8 GB RAM variant

By Jonathan Pereira
3

While we just saw a few details about the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 5, more details about the variants have surfaced.

OnePlus 5 leaked screenshot reveals 8 GB RAM variant

According to a leaked screenshot of the alleged OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship smartphone would be also available with 8 GB of RAM. While the storage was 128 GB, we also expect another variant with 256 GB storage. However, we still expect the base variant to have 6 GB of RAM.

The screenshot of the alleged OnePlus 5 also reveals that the smartphone currently runs on the Hydrogen OS based on the Android v7.1.2 Nougat version. However, the handset may ship with a later version. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all the details available in the screenshot but we believe that we should be hearing more details soon.

Via

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "OnePlus 5 leaked screenshot reveals 8 GB RAM variant"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

Crazy good specs for awesome flagship killer!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 55 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Looking forward to OnePlus 5

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 37 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

8gb ram band bang

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 14 minutes ago
wpDiscuz