OnePlus 5 leaked screenshot reveals 8 GB RAM variant

While we just saw a few details about the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 5, more details about the variants have surfaced.

According to a leaked screenshot of the alleged OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship smartphone would be also available with 8 GB of RAM. While the storage was 128 GB, we also expect another variant with 256 GB storage. However, we still expect the base variant to have 6 GB of RAM.

The screenshot of the alleged OnePlus 5 also reveals that the smartphone currently runs on the Hydrogen OS based on the Android v7.1.2 Nougat version. However, the handset may ship with a later version. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all the details available in the screenshot but we believe that we should be hearing more details soon.

