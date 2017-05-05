Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7R receives FCC certification

Even as we were aware that Samsung has been working on the refurbished Galaxy Note 7R, the handset has now been spotted at certification.

A couple Samsung smartphones bearing model numbers SM-N935KOR, SM-N935K, SM-N935L and SM-N935S appeared at the FCC for certification. Clearly, the handset is the much talked about Samsung Galaxy Note 7R. Moreover, it seems that these models are specifically designed for the Asian markets.

While there was no additional information available about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R, rumours so far indicate that the handset would have the same specs as the original flagship except for a slightly smaller 3200 mAh battery. We can expect the announcement in the next few weeks. But we should probably get more details before that.

Via