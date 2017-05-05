Samsung

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7R receives FCC certification

By Jonathan Pereira
3

Even as we were aware that Samsung has been working on the refurbished Galaxy Note 7R, the handset has now been spotted at certification.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7R receives FCC certification

A couple Samsung smartphones bearing model numbers SM-N935KOR, SM-N935K, SM-N935L and SM-N935S appeared at the FCC for certification. Clearly, the handset is the much talked about Samsung Galaxy Note 7R. Moreover, it seems that these models are specifically designed for the Asian markets.

While there was no additional information available about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R, rumours so far indicate that the handset would have the same specs as the original flagship except for a slightly smaller 3200 mAh battery. We can expect the announcement in the next few weeks. But we should probably get more details before that.

Via

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7R receives FCC certification"

Rahul Kashyap

It’s gonna flop this time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

I thought it was a Hoax, but it’s true, get ready for two Note devices this year!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 44 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Hope the fiasco is not repeated

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 56 minutes ago
wpDiscuz